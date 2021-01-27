Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.40. 919,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 723,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

