Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE HMN opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.