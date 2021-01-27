Horan Capital Management Purchases 952 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.0% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,345. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

