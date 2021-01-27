Horan Capital Management Sells 801 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horan Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 4.1% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $13.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

