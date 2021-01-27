Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.