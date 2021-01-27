Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 9.7%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) fell 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.23. 1,184,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,147,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

