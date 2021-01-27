Howdoo Trading Up 21% This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

