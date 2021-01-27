Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

EBC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

