Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,218 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

