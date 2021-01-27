Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 541,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,931. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

