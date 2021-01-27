Howland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,553 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

SPGI stock traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.65. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

