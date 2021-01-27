Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,017. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

