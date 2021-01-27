Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,857.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
UPS traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
