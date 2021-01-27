Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,857.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

