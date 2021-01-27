Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

