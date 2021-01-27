Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,073. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

