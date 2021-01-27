Howland Capital Management LLC Has $22.76 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $30.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,777.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,802. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,732.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,331.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,541.24.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.