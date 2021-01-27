Howland Capital Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.01. 22,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

