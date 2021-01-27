Howland Capital Management LLC Has $31.97 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CarMax worth $31,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.08. 39,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,968. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.