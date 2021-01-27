Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Watsco worth $36,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.77. 4,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $230.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

