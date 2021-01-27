Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W traded up $7.67 on Wednesday, hitting $288.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.78.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

