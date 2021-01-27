Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. 47,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.