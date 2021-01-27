Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

