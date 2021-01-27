Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average of $239.16. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

