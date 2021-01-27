Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after buying an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 405,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,675. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

