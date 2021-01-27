Huazhu Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,079% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 139.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 621,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $19,126,000.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

