Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.36. Hudson Capital shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 20,608 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

