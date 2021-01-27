Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Up 22.1%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price rose 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 6,829,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 1,330,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.