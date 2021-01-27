Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.90 ($32.82).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €45.67 ($53.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.36.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

