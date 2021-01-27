Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.90 ($32.82).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €45.67 ($53.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.36.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

