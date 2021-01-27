Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana stock opened at $395.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.91. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

