Humaniq Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $5,597.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

