Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.33% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $91,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.85. 5,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $276.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

