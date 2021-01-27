Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $5.61 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $220.76 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017711 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

