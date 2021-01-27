Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Down 6.3%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $65.95. 1,137,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 643,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

