Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRNNF. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. Hydro One has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

