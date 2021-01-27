Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 7,805,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,034,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

