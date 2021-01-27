HyperExchange (HX) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $446,634.27 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars.

