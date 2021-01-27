HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $33,116.50 and $5.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00921303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.53 or 0.04439854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017996 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

