i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) Shares Up 1.7%

i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 2,265,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,896,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £42.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.25.

i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) Company Profile (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.