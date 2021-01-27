IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00.

1/14/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/1/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $214.00.

12/22/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.94. 4,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $213.67.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

