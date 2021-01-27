IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.18. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 72,596 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.32%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

