IBEX Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 3rd (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
IBEX opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
