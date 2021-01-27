IBEX Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 3rd (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

