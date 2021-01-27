IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,698 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

