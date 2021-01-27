IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,808 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

