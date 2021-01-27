IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Centene by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Centene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.