IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.