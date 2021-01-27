IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,088 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.