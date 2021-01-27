IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,436 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after acquiring an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

