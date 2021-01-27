IBM Retirement Fund Buys 322 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $454.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

