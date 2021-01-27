IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $361.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

