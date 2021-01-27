IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

TROW stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

